UNICEF Employee in New York Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a release on Thursday that one of its employees working in New York has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"UN Medical Services advised us yesterday evening that one of our UNICEF New York colleagues has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)," the release said. "Our colleague is in frequent contact with UN Medical Services and, thankfully, is recovering well."

On Friday, UNICEF said it has to close its headquarters building in New York for a period of one month after three employees developed flu-like symptoms but were not been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19.

New York State has confirmed 4,152 cases of infection with the COVID-19, with 1,339 cases in New York City alone.

The Centers or Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday said that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States has reached 150 with an excess of 10,400 people confirmed positive for contracting the virus in all 54 states and territories.