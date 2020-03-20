UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Employee In New York Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNICEF Employee in New York Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a release on Thursday that one of its employees working in New York has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"UN Medical Services advised us yesterday evening that one of our UNICEF New York colleagues has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)," the release said. "Our colleague is in frequent contact with UN Medical Services and, thankfully, is recovering well."

On Friday, UNICEF said it has to close its headquarters building in New York for a period of one month after three employees developed flu-like symptoms but were not been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19.

New York State has confirmed 4,152 cases of infection with the COVID-19, with 1,339 cases in New York City alone.

The Centers or Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday said that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States has reached 150 with an excess of 10,400 people confirmed positive for contracting the virus in all 54 states and territories.

Related Topics

United Nations York New York United States All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

38 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

53 minutes ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

3 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.