UNICEF Expects More Haitian Migrants Sent Back Home This Week - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund expects more Haitian migrants to be turned back home by neighboring countries this week, UNICEF Haiti's Chief of Communications Ndiaga Seck told Sputnik.

"Now, when it comes to migrants, we have received in Haiti more than 10,000 migrants in the recent weeks - from September 19 to now - coming from of course, all the countries, including the USA, but also Mexico, Brazil and other countries," Seck said. "We expect to receive more refugees this particular week. Some refugees were supposed to arrive, of course, last Tuesday. They are supposed to be arriving."

Once migrants arrive at the airport - because they often come on planes - UNICEF tries to provide some support to them immediately at the scene, according to Seck.

"UNICEF has set up a kind of child corner at the airport - because we are more (involved with) the women and the children and other partners take care of adults - UNICEF has opened that child care support with one of their partners," he said.

"Then, we help children get some sort of normality once they arrive, help them understand what's happening. And then after that, monitoring will be developed to reach them in places where they are to help them."

Haiti is engulfed in economic and political crises, with thousands of people attempting to flee the country in search of a better life.

In July, the country was rocked by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which led to a rise in gang violence. In August, a devastating earthquake ripped throguh the nation, killing over 2,000 people and causing signification damage.