UNICEF Expresses Concern For Children, Families in Philippines Over Typhoon Noru

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday expressed concern about children and families in Philippines that may be affected by the Supertyphoon Noru.

Supertyphoon Noru, known in the Philippines as "Kardin," arrived on Sunday with gustiness of up to 255 kilometers per hour (about 158 miles per hour), over the coastal waters of Nakar, east of Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration bulletin stated. The winds slowed down but caused extensive flooding in Luzon before setting off toward Vietnam.

"UNICEF, along with its partners, is closely monitoring the situation and expresses its deep concern for children and families at risk.

UNICEF has prepositioned emergency supplies such as tents, water purification tablets, water containers and hygiene kits for immediate distribution to affected families," the organization said in a statement.

According to the organization, the typhoon will effect around 800,000 people across eight regions.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. suspended classes in the Manila metro region and several others on Sunday. He conducted an aerial inspection of the affected areas on Monday.