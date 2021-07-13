UNICEF Head Henrietta Fore Decides to Step Down Over Family-Health Issue - UN Spokesman

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:57 PM
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about her intention to resign due to a family-health issue, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about her intention to resign due to a family-health issue, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's Executive Director, has informed the Secretary-General of her intention to resign to devote herself to a family-health issue," Haq said.
Appointed in 2018, Fore will stay in her position until a successor is appointed, Haq said.