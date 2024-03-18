Unicef Head Says Haiti Situation Nears Chaos Of 'Mad Max'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 09:50 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The UN children's agency chief offered a dire assessment Sunday of the chaotic situation in Haiti, saying it was "almost like a scene out of 'Mad Max,'" which depicted a violent and lawless post-apocalyptic future.
"Haiti is a horrific situation," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell told CBS talk show "Face the Nation."
"Many, many people there are suffering from serious hunger and malnutrition and we're not able to get enough aid to them," with gangs controlling large parts of capital Port-au-Prince as well as key roads leading elsewhere.
The situation is "the worst that anyone has seen in decades," she said.
"It's almost like a scene out of 'Mad Max.' That's what it seems like," Russell said of the 1979 film.
Haiti, already hit by drought, natural disasters and a weak government, has seen "the near-collapse of basic services," a recent United Nations report warned.
That has left millions vulnerable as they await the formation of a transitional governing council to take power after unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation Monday under pressure.
The challenges facing foreign aid workers -- some of whom have been attacked or kidnapped for ransom -- were underlined Saturday when gangs looted a Unicef shipment intended to provide relief for suffering mothers and children.
"Today, Unicef's container, containing crucial supplies for maternal, neonatal and child health, was looted at Port-au-Prince's main port," the agency's Haitian account posted Saturday on X.
"This incident occurred at a critical moment when children needed them the most."
As life grows more difficult for Haitians and foreigners, a US State Department spokesperson said Sunday that a chartered flight with more than 30 US citizens on board had landed in Florida after departing Cap-Haitien earlier in the day.
"We will continue to assist US citizens as long as commercial options remain unavailable and the security environment permits us to do so," the spokesperson said.
Non-essential US embassy staff were evacuated last week.
Haiti has been convulsed for two weeks by a gang uprising, as brutal and well-armed groups -- their numbers swollen after an attack on two prisons freed thousands of inmates -- sought to topple Henry.
On Sunday, a curfew was extended until Wednesday in the Ouest department, which includes Port-au-Prince. A state of emergency is set to end April 3.
Meantime, efforts are continuing to organize a Kenyan-led security mission to back up the Caribbean island's overwhelmed police force.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
More Stories From World
-
Israeli army launches operation in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital19 minutes ago
-
Monsters, asteroids, vampires: AI conspiracies flood TikTok39 minutes ago
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul39 minutes ago
-
Putin vows Russia cannot be held back in victory speech1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is set to host an event focusing on women's plight under foreign occupation1 hour ago
-
Lewandowski inspires Barca in Atletico thrashing1 hour ago
-
Desert domination: Alcaraz tops Medvedev to repeat as Indian Wells champion2 hours ago
-
Golf: Players Championship scores2 hours ago
-
North Korean World Cup player says Japan qualifier more than football2 hours ago
-
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championship titles2 hours ago
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul2 hours ago
-
World No. 1 Swiatek sweeps past Sakkari for second Indian Wells title2 hours ago