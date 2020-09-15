UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Launches Cash Assistance Program In Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) launched on Tuesday an emergency cash assistance program to support people affected by Beirut port's explosions on Aug. 4, LBCI local TV channel reported

The UNICEF noted that the program will reach 80,000 children and adults affected by the explosions.

UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Yukie Mokuo noted that the assistance program can play a vital role in supporting those who suffered the most from the blasts.

Two huge explosions rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others.

