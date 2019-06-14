UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Launches Emergency Ebola Response Plan In Uganda - Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

UNICEF Launches Emergency Ebola Response Plan in Uganda - Release

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Aid workers have launched an emergency Ebola response plan in Uganda following the confirmation of the first deaths from the virus in the East African country, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Thursday.

"UNICEF has launched an emergency Ebola response plan in Uganda following the confirmation of the first three cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the country over the past two days," the release said.

Earlier in the day, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Ugandan authorities had confirmed two deaths linked to Ebola.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the victims of the outbreak in Uganda are a 5-year-old boy and his 50-year-old grandmother who succumbed to Ebola virus after attending the burial of their relative who died from the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The UNICEF response in Uganda will include home visits to inform the population about Ebola prevention and timely care-seeking, the provision of sanitation, water and hygiene supplies, mentoring of medical workers on effective prevention methods and training Uganda Red Cross volunteers to provide psychological help, the release said.

The UN agency also appealed for $3.9 million in funds to implement the emergency response plan in Uganda.

The UNICEF announcement comes ahead of a meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee on Friday in Geneva to assess whether to announce a public health emergency related to the Ebola outbreak.

According to the UN's latest numbers, 2,084 cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the DRC, with 1,405 deaths.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. The WHO estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Died Geneva Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda From Million

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

8 minutes ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

8 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

8 minutes ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

8 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

9 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.