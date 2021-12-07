UNICEF Launches Largest Single-Nation Appeal for Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday called for raising $2 billion to avert a collapse of vital services in Afghanistan in what is the largest single-country appeal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday called for raising $2 billion to avert a collapse of vital services in Afghanistan in what is the largest single-country appeal.

"UNICEF launched its largest ever single-country appeal today to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of over 24 million people in Afghanistan, half of whom are children," the release said. "UNICEF's appeal for US$2 billion will help avert the imminent collapse of health, nutrition, WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene), education and other vital social services for children and families."

The fund explained in the release that the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Afghanistan, and the country is already seeing disruptions in health and nutrition services, food crisis, droughts, outbreaks of measles, and acute watery diarrhea, coupled with the onset of winter.

"UNICEF estimates that 1 in 2 children under five will be acutely malnourished in 2022 due to the food crisis and poor access to water, sanitation and hygiene services," the fund said.

"Outbreaks of life-threatening diseases continue, with over 60,000 cases of measles reported in 2021. An estimated 8 of 10 Afghans drink bacteriologically contaminated water. In addition, 10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue."

The funds will be used to "treat 1 million children with severe acute malnutrition; Vaccinate 10.5 million children against measles; Provide safe water to 11.5 million people; Ensure that 7.5 million children are accessing education; Expand the use of humanitarian cash transfers to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable families and children."

According to the United Nations, nearly 23 million Afghans, over half the nation's population, now face acute food insecurity and hunger, with at least a million children suffering from malnutrition. The United Nations also estimates that $200 million in humanitarian aid per month is needed to avert disaster.