UNICEF Looks Forward to Working With Russia to Reach More Children in Mideast - Official

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UNICEF is anticipating to further cooperate with Russia to reach more children in various places including Syria, Yemen and Libya, regional communications chief Juliette Touma told Sputnik.

"We look forward to... further cooperation with Russia so that we are able to reach more children in need across the region, including in places like Syria, like Yemen, like Libya," she said on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "The door is obviously open for any funding that we might receive from the Russian Federation to support our operations across the middle East and North Africa."

Last September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed a memorandum of understanding between the government of Russia and UNICEF.

Russia provided financial assistance to UN agencies in starting eight projects to address immediate socioeconomic needs in Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Tajikistan, Russia Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at an event to mark the launching of the initiatives in January.

To address the delivery of healthcare services in rural areas of Aleppo, Russia financed programs dubbed "Restoring vital Reproductive and Maternal Health Services" and "Restoring the Provision of Health Care Services in Newly Regained Syrian Governorates," operating under the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) respectively.

UNICEF is the leading UN agency for the development and protection of children's rights. It was established in 1946 and currently operates in more than 190 countries and territories. Its priority areas of work include emergency and humanitarian assistance to mothers and children in vulnerable environments, health protection, children's development and education.