UNICEF, Microsoft Launch Online Education Platform in Ukraine Amid COVID-19 - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Ukraine is among the first countries to facilitate the Learning Passport online learning platform, launched by the microsoft Corporation and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), to assist children left out of the classroom due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UNICEF said in a press release on Monday.

"UNICEF and Microsoft Corp. today announced the expansion of a global learning platform to help children and youth affected by COVID-19 continue their education at home," the statement said. "Kosovo, Timor-Leste and Ukraine... are the first to roll out their online curriculum through the Learning Passport.

"

The Learning Passport, designed to provide education for refugee children through remote learning, was due to launch as a pilot program this year. As the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading across the globe, causing school closures, it underwent a rapid expansion of its reach, the release said.

Today, all countries that can teach courses online will be able to access books, videos and other materials in national languages curated at country level.

According to the latest data from UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, 1.5 billion students have been impacted by school shutdowns in more than 190 countries.