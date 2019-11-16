UNICEF Offers Condolences to Russia, US Over Recent School Shootings - Executive Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed condolences to Russia and the United States after Thursday's deadly shootings at schools in both countries, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in statement on Friday.

"On Thursday this week, two students were killed in a school shooting in Blagoveshchensk in eastern Russia. A few hours later, two other students were killed in a school shooting in California, USA," Fore said. "Like all of us, I am shocked and saddened at such a tragic loss of young lives. My most sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims."

Fore said UNICEF grieves not only for the families and loved ones of the victims, but also the survivors injured in the two attacks and forever scarred by the trauma of gun violence.

"School is a place of hope, optimism and preparation for a better world. It is no place for armed violence and murder.

We owe it to children to keep them safe at school. We cannot ask our children to both look to the future while simultaneously ducking for cover," Fore said.

Fore noted that last year, UNICEF worked with young people from 160 countries to produce a demand for policymakers to "pass and implement laws restricting the presence and use of any objects as weapons in schools, including but not limited to guns and knives."

"The implicit contract between generations is that the present prepare the future in a safe and secure space, so they might one day inherit a more peaceful, prosperous world," Fore said. "Children are asking their governments to act. It is time."

On Thursday, two people, including the attacker, died and three others were injured in a shooting at the college in Russia's Blagoveshchensk, while a shooting at Saugus High School in southern California killed two students and wounded four others, including the gunman.