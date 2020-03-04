UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Official Says No Coronavirus Cases In Syria, Yemen, But Awareness Campaign Underway

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

UNICEF Official Says No Coronavirus Cases in Syria, Yemen, But Awareness Campaign Underway

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UNICEF's middle East and North Africa regional communications chief Juliette Touma told Sputnik that there are no coronavirus cases currently in Syria and Yemen but the fund is carrying out awareness-raising programs.

"I could only imagine how catastrophic it would be if we have this virus coming into these countries like Syria, like Yemen," Touma said. "But thankfully, until now, we don't have any cases, and hopefully with the awareness-raising campaigns that we're doing on the ground... especially for hygiene, for washing hands - the virus would not come to these countries."

Related Topics

Africa Syria Yemen Middle East Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

43 minutes ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

2 hours ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister lauds OIC for extending unwavering ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars gets first win of HBL PSL by beat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.