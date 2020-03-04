UNICEF Official Says No Coronavirus Cases in Syria, Yemen, But Awareness Campaign Underway

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UNICEF's middle East and North Africa regional communications chief Juliette Touma told Sputnik that there are no coronavirus cases currently in Syria and Yemen but the fund is carrying out awareness-raising programs.

"I could only imagine how catastrophic it would be if we have this virus coming into these countries like Syria, like Yemen," Touma said. "But thankfully, until now, we don't have any cases, and hopefully with the awareness-raising campaigns that we're doing on the ground... especially for hygiene, for washing hands - the virus would not come to these countries."