UNICEF provides anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to South Sudan

JUBA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The UN children's fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday delivered medical supplies worth 651 million South Sudanese Pounds (about 5 million U.S. Dollars) to South Sudan to help the east African country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF representative in South Sudan said anti-COVID-19 supplies include personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers, pharmaceuticals to treat symptoms among infected people, water, sanitation, and hygiene commodities to prevent and control infections among households and in health facilities.

Ayoya said the supplies also include information, communication, and educational materials to sensitize and engage local communities on preventive public health measures.

"From supply shortages to transport constraints, COVID-19 has brought enormous challenges to our supply operations," Ayoya said in a statement issued in Juba.

"However, with support from our partners, we were able to meet the most pressing needs and to deliver the supplies crucial for our COVID-19 response," he added.

Ayoya said UNICEF procured 40 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 clinical thermometers, as well as 100,000 packs of paracetamol and 8,000 packs of oral rehydration salts for home-based symptomatic treatment for people with mild and moderate symptoms to help with the case management of infected people.

He said UNICEF has distributed nearly 50,000 face masks and continues to focus a major part of its supplies into producing and distributing banners, posters, leaflets, and stickers with preventive messages as prevention remains the most effective strategy to avoid the spread of the disease.

UNICEF has already produced and distributed throughout the country 1 million A4 posters with key messages in English and in different local languages.

"In the COVID-19 response, we have set up with our partners and donors, our long-standing experience in South Sudan in procurement and distribution of supplies has proven to be an important asset. It allowed us to respond quickly and effectively to the specific challenges raised by the virus," said Ayoya.

South Sudan so far has recorded 2,148 confirmed positive cases with 1,135 recoveries and 41 deaths as of Monday.