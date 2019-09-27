UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Raises Alarm Over Acute Malnutrition In NE Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

UNICEF raises alarm over acute malnutrition in NE Nigeria

An estimated 440,000 children in three northeast states of Nigeria are at risk of malnutrition and require urgent humanitarian support, the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Friday

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :An estimated 440,000 children in three northeast states of Nigeria are at risk of malnutrition and require urgent humanitarian support, the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Friday.

The three worst-affected states are Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, Abigail Nyukuri, UNICEF nutrition specialist, said at media dialogue in Maiduguri, capital of restive Borno.

She said urgent attention is required to contain the situation, noting that the malnutrition situation has reached global emergency, hence the need for local and international attention to salvage the situation.

She said over 440, 000 children under the age of five, are expected to come face to face with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the three states before the end of 2019. The specialist however said the figure was expected to drop to 258, 950, in 2020.

"Breakdown of figure for 2019 indicated that 11 percent of children in Borno suffer SAM, 13 percent in Yobe and six percent in Adamawa," she added.

She said the problem of malnutrition was worsened by inability of local and international health and rescue workers to access some communities in Borno due to recent increase in activities of insurgents.

Nyukuri added that 4.4 billion naira(about 12 million U.S. Dollars) was required to close the gap for the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic food (RUTF) for malnourished children.

She also said the RUTF was needed to be distributed to malnourished children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Nigeria's northeast region has been a stronghold of the extremist group Boko Haram. Over past months, the Nigerian government has launched several military operations to counter the terrorist threat.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Maiduguri Nigeria 2019 2020 Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cricket action continues in Quetta on Saturday

2 minutes ago

Two Illegal gateway exchange raided in Faisalabad

38 seconds ago

Kiyani castigates PPP govt. for corruption, bad go ..

39 seconds ago

NDMA provides relief items to earthquake survivors ..

41 seconds ago

Information Technology (IT) Park to be completed b ..

3 minutes ago

Putin to Attend Plenary Meeting of Russian Energy ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.