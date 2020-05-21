UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Reached Out To 150Mln People In Mideast, N. Africa To Fight COVID-19 'Infodemic'

Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:09 PM

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reached almost 150 million people in the Middle East and North Africa with credible information about COVID-19 as part of efforts to counter the so-called infodemic disinformation and rumors spread across communities and boost engagement with local population, the agency said on Thursday

"Nearly 150 million people, a third of the region's population, were reached with information to help them combat COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa in the past eight weeks," the agency said.

By working closely with the World Health Organization, local authorities and other partners, the UN agency is distributing information about coronavirus symptoms, hygiene measures, physical distancing, healthy eating habits, as well as guidelines for quarantine and isolation, and tips to combat anxiety and stress.

UNICEF provides information in Arabic and other languages spoken in the region and used by migrants and expatriate workers, including Bangla, Farsi, Hindi, Kurdish, Tagalog and urdu, according to the statement.

The information is being disseminated through local tv and media, as well as social networks and messengers. Key influencers, like religious leaders and celebrities, are also being engaged in the campaign.

To raise awareness about the pandemic in remote areas, the agency distributes printed information materials, visits houses and uses megaphones in public places.

"It is critical that people around the region use information coming from credible sources only and that they are able to provide feedback and take part in efforts to combat false news and mis-information. When communities and individuals promote correct information, it builds trust and a sense of collective action and responsibility," Ted Chaiban, the UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said, as quoted in the statement.

According to Chaiban, credible information nowadays has become "lifesaving," and the agency will continue doing its best to help parents and children "to stay well and healthy now and in the future."

In particular, in Syria, UNICEF has reached out to more than 1 million people with "posters and stickers, including stickers on bread packs" and engaged over 1,000 religious leaders. It is also using food distribution points to provide nearly 3 million people with soap and "information recreational kits and colouring books" for children.

The similar efforts are being made in Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Iran and other countries across the region.

