UNICEF Reaches Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Agreement With Moderna

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:23 PM

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to supply their international vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to supply their international vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus.

"Through the supply agreement, UNICEF, along with procurement partners including the PanAmerican Health Organization (PAHO), will have access to up to 34 million doses of the vaccine for around 92 countries and territories in 2021," UNICEF said.

The vaccines will be supplied to UNICEF's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.

The goal of the COVAX facility is to help provide access to vaccines to all participating countries and territories regardless of income level.

UNICEF said the vaccines are expected to be delivered in the final quarter of 2021 and will be allocated in a way that reflects the program's value of equity in access.

UNICEF also noted that it has signed four other supply deals for coronavirus vaccines, including agreements with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Human Vaccine.

