UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Records Over 170,000 Children's Rights Violations In Conflict Zones Over Decade

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

UNICEF Records Over 170,000 Children's Rights Violations in Conflict Zones Over Decade

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has recorded over 170,000 cases of children's rights violations in war-torn countries and conflict zones, particularly throughout the Middle East and Africa, over the past decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has recorded over 170,000 cases of children's rights violations in war-torn countries and conflict zones, particularly throughout the middle East and Africa, over the past decade.

"Since the start of the decade, the United Nations has verified more than 170,000 grave violations against children in conflict. That's the equivalent of more than 45 violations every single day," the UNICEF report, dubbed "2019: Final year of a deadly decade for children," read.

Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mali, Yemen, Iraq, Myanmar, Nigeria, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Cameroon were among the countries with the most unfavorable conditions for minors.

The conflict in Syria, which has been going on for eight years, has claimed many civilian lives, among them countless children.

In DRC, children die, and lose their parents or guardians due to the Ebola outbreak. The humanitarian crisis in Mali continues to worsen, as does the one in Yemen, with UNICEF calling the latter "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world." In Nigeria, children are recruited into the ranks of militants. The same practice is common in South Sudan.

More than 855,000 children could not attend school for three years in Cameroon. In 2017, the humanitarian crisis in the country covered four regions, and by 2019 it had spread to eight. In the first nine months of this year, an average of nine children died every day or were injured in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Afghanistan Militants World United Nations Syria Yemen Iraq Died Mali Same Myanmar Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Nigeria Middle East 2017 2019

Recent Stories

Who are TikTok girls Hareem Shah and Sandal Khatta ..

36 seconds ago

Australia push for Test series washout against New ..

47 seconds ago

St.Petersburg Terror Attack Prevention Proves Effi ..

50 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Dacoits nabbed in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.