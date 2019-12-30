The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has recorded over 170,000 cases of children's rights violations in war-torn countries and conflict zones, particularly throughout the Middle East and Africa, over the past decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has recorded over 170,000 cases of children's rights violations in war-torn countries and conflict zones, particularly throughout the middle East and Africa, over the past decade.

"Since the start of the decade, the United Nations has verified more than 170,000 grave violations against children in conflict. That's the equivalent of more than 45 violations every single day," the UNICEF report, dubbed "2019: Final year of a deadly decade for children," read.

Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mali, Yemen, Iraq, Myanmar, Nigeria, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Cameroon were among the countries with the most unfavorable conditions for minors.

The conflict in Syria, which has been going on for eight years, has claimed many civilian lives, among them countless children.

In DRC, children die, and lose their parents or guardians due to the Ebola outbreak. The humanitarian crisis in Mali continues to worsen, as does the one in Yemen, with UNICEF calling the latter "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world." In Nigeria, children are recruited into the ranks of militants. The same practice is common in South Sudan.

More than 855,000 children could not attend school for three years in Cameroon. In 2017, the humanitarian crisis in the country covered four regions, and by 2019 it had spread to eight. In the first nine months of this year, an average of nine children died every day or were injured in Afghanistan.