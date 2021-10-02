UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision To Expel Fund's Representative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:25 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The UN Children's Fund said on Friday that it regretted the decision by the Ethiopian authorities to expel several UN workers, including a UNICEF officer, but will continue its programs in the country.

"The Ethiopian Government's decision to expel the UNICEF representative in the country - along with other members of the UN leadership team - is regrettable and alarming," UNICEF stated.

Pointing to its 60-year presence in Ethiopia, UNICEF said its work is now "more urgent than ever" as children bear the biggest brunt of the humanitarian crisis in the country.

"We have full confidence in the teams working on the ground to save children's lives, guided - as always - by the principles of impartiality, humanity, neutrality and independence. Our programmes will continue.

Our one and only priority is to support the children who urgently need our help, wherever they are," the statement read.

On Thursday, Ethiopia ordered seven employees of several UN bodies to leave the country within three days, accusing them of meddling in the country's affairs. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was shocked by the decision, and expressed the hope that the UN would be allowed to stay and continue working in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is currently struggling with a protracted internal conflict between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a major local political force. Tensions once again flared up in the country's north in November 2020 after the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation.

