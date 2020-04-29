UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Says 11 Children Reported To Have Died In Bombing Attack In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Some 11 children are said to have been killed in a bomb explosion in a market in Syria, Ted Chaiban, the UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Some 11 children are said to have been killed in a bomb explosion in a market in Syria, Ted Chaiban, the UNICEF regional director for the middle East and North Africa said on Wednesday.

"It is tragic that 11 children were reportedly killed and many more were injured when a bomb went off near a fuel tanker in a crowded market in Afrin city, northern rural Aleppo yesterday," Chaiban said in a statement, adding that the actual death toll could be even higher.

On behalf of UNICEF, he reminded the warring parties that an attack on civilians is an international law violation.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups.

