UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Says 1.5Mln Children In Eastern, Southern Africa Not Treated For Severe Wasting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 07:19 PM

UNICEF Says 1.5Mln Children in Eastern, Southern Africa Not Treated for Severe Wasting

About 1.5 million children in the eastern and southern parts of Africa are lacking treatment for severe wasting, a health disorder when the body uses up its own fat and muscle as nutrients to sustain itself, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) About 1.5 million children in the eastern and southern parts of Africa are lacking treatment for severe wasting, a health disorder when the body uses up its own fat and muscle as nutrients to sustain itself, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.

"At least 1.5 million children are not receiving life-saving treatment for severe wasting in Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF warns today. The number represents almost half of the estimated 3.

6 million children in urgent need, who are not being reached in time to save their lives or keep them from permanent development damage," UNICEF said in a statement.

The humanitarian organization is asking for $255 million to expand its emergency nutrition response in Eastern and Southern African countries this year.

According to UNICEF, 45.4 million children under 5 were reported to be suffering from wasting in 2020, with 13.6 million children experiencing a more severe form of the affliction.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations 2020 From Fat Million

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Will Have Further Talks With Lavrov A ..

Blinken Says Will Have Further Talks With Lavrov After US Responds to Russian Pr ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner, DC inquire after health of injured

Commissioner, DC inquire after health of injured

1 minute ago
 Tottenham extends French goalkeeper Lloris contact ..

Tottenham extends French goalkeeper Lloris contact until 2024

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 192 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 192 points to close at 45,018 points 21 Jan 2022

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Electric Kilde fires Olympic broadside with Kitzbu ..

Electric Kilde fires Olympic broadside with Kitzbuehel victory

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.