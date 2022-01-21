UNICEF Says 1.5Mln Children in Eastern, Southern Africa Not Treated for Severe Wasting

About 1.5 million children in the eastern and southern parts of Africa are lacking treatment for severe wasting, a health disorder when the body uses up its own fat and muscle as nutrients to sustain itself, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) About 1.5 million children in the eastern and southern parts of Africa are lacking treatment for severe wasting, a health disorder when the body uses up its own fat and muscle as nutrients to sustain itself, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.

"At least 1.5 million children are not receiving life-saving treatment for severe wasting in Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF warns today. The number represents almost half of the estimated 3.

6 million children in urgent need, who are not being reached in time to save their lives or keep them from permanent development damage," UNICEF said in a statement.

The humanitarian organization is asking for $255 million to expand its emergency nutrition response in Eastern and Southern African countries this year.

According to UNICEF, 45.4 million children under 5 were reported to be suffering from wasting in 2020, with 13.6 million children experiencing a more severe form of the affliction.