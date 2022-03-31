UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Says 2Mln Children Left Ukraine During Russia's Operation

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNICEF Says 2Mln Children Left Ukraine During Russia's Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Two million children have fled Ukraine due to Russia's military operation in the country, while more than 2.5 million children have been internally displaced, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported on Wednesday.

"More than 1.1 million children have arrived in Poland, with hundreds of thousands also arriving in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic," the agency's statement said.

More than 2.5 million children have been internally displaced within Ukraine, the statement noted, adding that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented more than 100 child deaths during the conflict.

"The situation inside Ukraine is spiralling. As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

In this regard, UNICEF has created so-called Blue Dots centers in refugee-hosting countries that can provide displaced families and children with the necessary help and protect them from trafficking and exploitation, the statement said.

According to UNICEF, some children who have fled Ukraine are still able to receive education in their Ukrainian schools online.

"For others, collective efforts must be made, including by refugee-hosting countries, to make sure that their education continues," the statement said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Russia Luhansk Donetsk Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Moldova Hungary February From Million

Recent Stories

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

22 minutes ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

22 minutes ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

1 hour ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.