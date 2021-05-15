UNICEF Says 34 Palestinian, 2 Israeli Children Killed in Past Four Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Thirty-four children in the Gaza Strip and two children in Israel have been killed in clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) middle East and North Africa regional Chief of Communications Juliette Touma told Sputnik.

"According to reports that UNICEF received, 34 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the May 10. So, in the past four days alone, we have 34 Palestinian children who were killed, which is a huge number," Touma said on Friday. "We also have two children in Israel."