UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is aware of reports of four children killed and seven more injured during hostilities in the area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is now 10 days since violence escalated dramatically in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. There are already reports of four children killed and seven injured, and without an end to the fighting, these figures will tragically increase," UNICEF said.

It urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure from further harm, in line with international and humanitarian law. "An immediate cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of every child," UNICEF added.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27 when Azerbaijan launched a "counteroffensive" against what it calls is Armenian occupation of the region. Nagorno-Karabakh has accused Azerbaijan of unilaterally violating the 1994 OSCE-mediated ceasefire and attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turkey has been suspected of inflaming the situation by deploying mercenaries from territories in the northern Syria under its control.

The international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, the United States and France- have urged the warring sides to cease hostilities and engage in a dialogue without preconditions.