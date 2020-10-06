UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded In Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:56 PM

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is aware of reports of four children killed and seven more injured during hostilities in the area of Nagorno-Karabakh

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is aware of reports of four children killed and seven more injured during hostilities in the area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is now 10 days since violence escalated dramatically in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. There are already reports of four children killed and seven injured, and without an end to the fighting, these figures will tragically increase," UNICEF said.

It urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure from further harm, in line with international and humanitarian law. "An immediate cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of every child," UNICEF added.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27 when Azerbaijan launched a "counteroffensive" against what it calls is Armenian occupation of the region. Nagorno-Karabakh has accused Azerbaijan of unilaterally violating the 1994 OSCE-mediated ceasefire and attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turkey has been suspected of inflaming the situation by deploying mercenaries from territories in the northern Syria under its control.

The international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, the United States and France- have urged the warring sides to cease hostilities and engage in a dialogue without preconditions.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Syria Russia Minsk Azerbaijan United States September All From Best

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

4 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

4 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

15 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

15 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

45 minutes ago

First-ever UFC women&#039;s main event in Abu Dhab ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.