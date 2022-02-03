UNICEF Says 6 Children Killed in Heavy Violence in Northwest Syria Overnight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) At least six children were killed in the town of Atmeh in northwestern Syria overnight during heavy violence, UNICEF said on Thursday, as the United States announced it had eliminated the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) leader in an operation in the area.

"UNICEF confirms that at least six children were killed and one girl was badly injured overnight in the border town of Atmeh in the northwest of Syria due to heavy violence," Bertrand Bainvel, acting UNICEF regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

He added, citing reports, that "civilian-populated areas were severely damaged.

"

Bainvel noted that since the beginning of the year violence has escalated significantly in and around Idlib, with many families internally displaced.

The current increase in violence takes place in record sub-zero temperatures in the Arab republic.

"At least five Syrian children died in the north of Syria due to harsh winter conditions in the past two weeks alone," Bainvel said.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States eliminated IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria last night.

Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.