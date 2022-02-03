UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Says 6 Children Killed In Heavy Violence In Northwest Syria Overnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:41 PM

UNICEF Says 6 Children Killed in Heavy Violence in Northwest Syria Overnight

At least six children were killed in the town of Atmeh in northwestern Syria overnight during heavy violence, UNICEF said on Thursday, as the United States announced it had eliminated the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) leader in an operation in the area

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) At least six children were killed in the town of Atmeh in northwestern Syria overnight during heavy violence, UNICEF said on Thursday, as the United States announced it had eliminated the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) leader in an operation in the area.

"UNICEF confirms that at least six children were killed and one girl was badly injured overnight in the border town of Atmeh in the northwest of Syria due to heavy violence," Bertrand Bainvel, acting UNICEF regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

He added, citing reports, that "civilian-populated areas were severely damaged.

"

Bainvel noted that since the beginning of the year violence has escalated significantly in and around Idlib, with many families internally displaced.

The current increase in violence takes place in record sub-zero temperatures in the Arab republic.

"At least five Syrian children died in the north of Syria due to harsh winter conditions in the past two weeks alone," Bainvel said.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States eliminated IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria last night.

Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Died Idlib United States Middle East Border All From Arab

Recent Stories

Ulema urged to play role in promoting religious ha ..

Ulema urged to play role in promoting religious harmony : Deputy Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Over 6.56m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.56m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Measures Against DW 'Overreaction' - Broa ..

Russia's Measures Against DW 'Overreaction' - Broadcaster

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 47 beggars

Police arrest 47 beggars

3 minutes ago
 City to be brought at par with federal capital in ..

City to be brought at par with federal capital in beauty: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar held at Government College Unive ..

Awareness seminar held at Government College University

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>