UNICEF Says At Least 6 Children Died In Attacks In Northwestern Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

UNICEF Says At Least 6 Children Died in Attacks in Northwestern Syria

At least six children were killed on Saturday in attacks in northwestern Syria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) At least six children were killed on Saturday in attacks in northwestern Syria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

According to the organization, the attackers targeted three villages in the Jabal Zawiya area.

"Of the six children, three were siblings, reportedly killed with their parents while sleeping at home.

Another two children -of a humanitarian worker in the area- were also killed," Ted Chaiban, the UNICEF regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

The official called the attack "the worst since a ceasefire was brokered in March last year" and urged the fighting sides to refrain from such acts in the future.

UNICEF estimates that, just in 2020, at least 512 children were killed amid the ongoing civil war in Syria.

