UNICEF Says Outraged By Report Of Anti-Government Group Flogging Boy In Afghanistan

UNICEF Says Outraged By Report of Anti-Government Group Flogging Boy in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) UNICEF is alarmed by the escalating violence against children in Afghanistan and is outraged by a report of an anti-government group flogging a teenage boy, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Herve Ludovic De Lys said in a statement on Wednesday.

"UNICEF is extremely concerned about the escalation of violence against children in Afghanistan and is outraged by a report that a 12-year-old boy from Shirin Tagab district, Kohsayyad village, in Faryab province, suffered a brutal flogging by a member of an anti-government element," De Lys said.

De Lys noted that the flogged boy endured wounds to his back, legs and feet and is traumatized by the event.

"UNICEF, with local partners, is providing urgent help to the child and his family, including psychosocial support, medical care as well as other immediate needs," De Lys said. "In line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child and international humanitarian laws to which Afghanistan is a signatory, all children should be protected. UNICEF urges all parties to conflict to keep children safe and respect their rights."

