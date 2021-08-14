UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Says Over 3.5Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Distributed To Bangladesh Under COVAX

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that an estimated 3.55 million COVID-19 vaccines had been delivered to Bangladesh under the global distribution scheme COVAX over the last few days.

"More good news from South Asia, Over 3.55 million #COVID19 vaccines have landed in #Bangladesh over the last few days via COVAX. But the crisis is far from over. Only 7% in the region are fully vaccinated. We urge well-supplied countries to #DonateDosesNow #OnlyTogether," UNICEF wrote on Twitter.

Apart from this delivery, Bangladesh has also received millions of doses from China as purchased vaccines to drive its vaccination campaign.

Bangladesh has vaccinated just 3.11% of its population since it began mass immunization in February.

The COVAX Facility is a global initiative, overseen by GAVI and responsible for the development, production and distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide. Its portfolio currently consists of eleven vaccines and vaccine candidates, including AstraZeneca/Oxford, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech.

