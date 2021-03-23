UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Says Present On Ground At Rohingya Camp In Bangladesh Amid Major Fire

Tue 23rd March 2021

UNICEF Says Present on Ground at Rohingya Camp in Bangladesh Amid Major Fire

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The the immediate needs of the children and families, UNICEF and its partners are on the ground at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh amid a major fire to address UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Tomoo Hozumi said in a statement on Monday.

A massive fire ripped through the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar earlier on Monday, gutting hundreds of tents and another facilities.

"UNICEF and our partners are on the ground addressing the immediate and urgent needs of children and families. UNICEF has mobilized health teams for first aid support as well as volunteers to evacuate refugees from their shelters," Hozumi said.

Hozumi said the fire has already caused enormous devastation, spreading rapidly through refugee camps and displacing thousands of people.

While large-scale evacuations have taken place, the full extent of the disaster is yet to be confirmed.

Hozumi also mentioned initial reports that there are children are among the injured in addition to children separated from their families.

"UNICEF child protection personnel and their partner organizations are working to assist children in need including separated children," Hozumi said. "Our partners are also delivering emergency supplies and clean drinking water."

According to the UN Refugee Agency, some 860,000 Rohingya refugees are currently based in camps in Cox's Bazar district after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

