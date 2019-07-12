UNICEF Says 'Shocked' Over Afrin Bomb Attack Killing 3 Children, Damaging School

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed sadness on Friday over the recent bomb blast in the border city of Afrin in the north of Syria, saying that three children had been killed in the attack and a school had been damaged

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed sadness on Friday over the recent bomb blast in the border city of Afrin in the north of Syria , saying that three children had been killed in the attack and a school had been damaged.

On Thursday, media reported that a car bomb blast took place in Afrin. Some media outlets claimed that there were two explosions one in Afrin and the other one in the nearby village of Turanda. A source, meanwhile, told Sputnik that 11 people had been killed and at least 38 sustained injuries in the car bomb explosion in Afrin.

"UNICEF is saddened and shocked at the killing of three children as a result of an attack in the border town of Afrin north of Syria yesterday," the UNICEF regional director for the middle East and North Africa, Geert Cappelaere, said in a statement.

He noted that the attack had broken out "less than 100 metres away from a UNICEF-supported school" and caused "significant damage.

" No one from the school was killed, but "children reported panic and shock due to the loud blast which shattered the school's windows and doors," he added.

Cappelaere stressed that the attack came amid the escalating violence "in several parts across the war-torn country," citing recent reports about children killed in hostilities in Idlib and a landmine blast in a Damascus neighborhood.

"Since the beginning of the year, more than 140 children have been killed. The numbers continue to increase rapidly. Children are being killed in Syria every single day. The war on children in Syria is far, far from over," he said.

According to the UNICEF regional director, one in four Syrian schools "can no longer be used because of the war," with children being the "biggest loser" of the eight-year conflict, which saw the record number of attacks on education facilities and personnel last year since 2011.