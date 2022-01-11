UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties During Unrest in Kazakhstan - Official

The UN International Children's Emergency Fund is at work finding out how many children have died or been injured during the recent unrest in Kazakhstan, Afshan Khan, the UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The UN International Children's Emergency Fund is at work finding out how many children have died or been injured during the recent unrest in Kazakhstan, Afshan Khan, the UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"UNICEF is aware of at least three child fatalities and is seeking further clarification on the number of deceased and injured children. UNICEF extends sincere condolences to families who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Khan said.

The UNICEF official urged the Kazakh government to show maximum restraint toward children "caught up in the demonstrations and unrest" and reminded all parties of the need to protect all children's rights listed in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"The Government has announced a prolongation of the ongoing winter school holidays. As children are still recovering from learning losses accumulated during school closures in the context of COVID-19, calm and stability must be restored, children should return to school safely as soon as possible," Khan said.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In light of the rioting and looting that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. He dismissed the old government and appointed a new prime minister, reshuffling the cabinet.