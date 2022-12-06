UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Seeks $10.3Bln To Help Children Affected By Crises Through 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) UNICEF announced on Monday a $10.3 billion emergency funding appeal to help children affected by humanitarian crises and natural disasters through 2023.

"UNICEF today launched a US$10.3 billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 173 million people - including 110 million children - affected by humanitarian crises, the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and the growing threat of climate-impacted severe weather events," the statement read.

About 274 million people across the globe were in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in early 2022, and this number grew considerably throughout the year, according to the statement. The conflict in Ukraine, food insecurity and famine threats contributed to the situation, it added.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell highlighted that now there are more children in need of humanitarian assistance than at any other time in recent history. "They are facing a deadly mix of crises, from conflict and displacement to disease outbreaks and soaring rates of malnutrition. Meanwhile, climate change is making these crises worse and unleashing new ones. It is critical that we have the right support in place to reach children with decisive and timely humanitarian action," she said.

The agency plans to send $1.65 billion to support people in Afghanistan. Over $1 billion will go for assistance to Ukraine and refugees from this country, while another over $2 billion will fund programs related to Syria, Ethiopia and the Democratic of the Congo.

