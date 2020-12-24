UNICEF Seeks 116.5Mln. to Support Civilians in Tigray Through January 2021 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Thursday it now seeks $116.5 million to help cover humanitarian needs during December and January of some 2.3 million Ethiopians affected by the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region.

Following the conflict that erupted in Ethiopia's northern region in November, UN humanitarian partners developed an emergency response plan for three months until January 2021, also agreeing to issue an update to the plan within one month reflecting the developments on the ground.

"This plan has now been updated to readjust the needs and requirements based on the reality on the ground in Tigray Region and adjacent woredas [districts] of Amhara and Afar Regions," the statement said.

The plan seeks to strengthen the ability of aid partners to sustain assistance for the already vulnerable Ethiopians and prepare humanitarian agencies to respond to an additional number of people likely to be affected by the fighting in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

In November, the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party of the province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. Later in the month, the government claimed to have captured the region's capital, Mekele.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that some one million people have been displaced by the fighting in Tigray, including more than 52,000 into eastern Sudan.