UNICEF Seeks Repatriation Of 28,000 Children From 60 Nations Trapped In Syria - Statement

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Governments from more than 60 nations need to repatriate nearly 28,000 children of fighters, most under the age of 12, who remain trapped in Syria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Direct Henrietta Fore said in a press release.

"National governments have the responsibility and opportunity now to do the right thing and bring these children and their parents home where they can receive adequate care and be safe from violence and abuse," Fore said on Monday.

UNICEF estimates that nearly 28,000 children from more than 60 different countries, including almost 20,000 from Iraq, remain trapped in northeastern Syria, mostly in displacement camps, Fore noted.

More than 80 percent of the children, about 16,000 are under the age of 12 and half are under the age of five, Fore said.

Children should not be detained based solely on suspected family ties with armed groups or the membership of family members in armed groups, Fore said.

If children are suspected of having committed a crime, they should be treated in line with the principles of juvenile justice, with a focus on their rehabilitation and return to civilian life, Fore added.

Fore also urged all United Nations member nations to provide children who are their citizens, or born to their nationals, with civil documentation to prevent statelessness.

