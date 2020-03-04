RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The UN Children's fund has witnessed a complete neglect of children's rights in Libya even after the Berlin conference, UNICEF regional spokesperson Juliette Touma told Sputnik.

"I think there is a pattern that we are seeing across the board in the crisis happening in the region. There seems to be a total disregard of the children's rights and of children," Touma said on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

UNICEF hoped the situation was going to improve in Libya but, sadly, they have seen an escalation in violence, she said.

"That is unacceptable and that is something that parties to the conflict, whoever they are, wherever they are in this region, need to consider because children must be protected at all times, including during conflict," Touma added.

Touma pointed out that there are humanitarian needs, especially amongst the migrants, in Libya as well as pockets of vulnerabilities in some parts of the country.

"We are focusing mainly on a number of programs like we have in Syria.

We have an education program... We also have vaccination so the needs are there but not as huge as we have in places like Yemen," she noted.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival governments for years since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the Libyan National Army began its operation to retake the capital of Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord is seated.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libya with the participation of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt and several other countries, as well as the European Union and the United Nations. The main outcome of the conference was an appeal by its participants for a ceasefire, an obligation to refrain from interfering in the conflict and observing the UN arms embargo on Libya.

Despite ongoing on-again-off-again negotiations to sign a definitive ceasefire and sue for peace, regular reports of shelling and downing of drones continue to emerge.