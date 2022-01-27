UNICEF Sending Staff, Supplies to Mozambique Hit by Tropical Storm

UNICEF said on Thursday it is sending emergency teams and much-needed supplies to help children and families affected by a tropical storm that hit Mozambique earlier in the month

"UNICEF is deploying staff and preparing medical and nutrition supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene kits, as well as setting up temporary learning spaces to support children and families affected by Tropical Storm Ana, which made landfall on central and northern Mozambique on 24 January," the UN Children's Fund said.

The UN agency estimates that more than 45,000 people, including 23,000 women and children, across six provinces are likely in need of humanitarian assistance. The storm caused floods and damaged about 10,500 homes as well as public infrastructure, including bridges, powerlines, schools, water systems, and health facilities.

UNICEF needs $3.5 million to address the immediate needs of those affected by the disaster, the statement said.