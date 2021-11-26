UNICEF Shocked By Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel, Urges Prevention - Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) UNICEF is appalled by the the deadly migrant boat accident near the French shore, which became the biggest single loss of life in the English Channel, and has called on the prompt collective action to avoid similar tragedies in the future, Afshan Khan, Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe, said in a statement on Friday.

"I am shocked by the news of the recent shipwreck off the French coast, which claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children and a pregnant woman," Khan said. "This tragedy - the deadliest on record along the English Channel - is a stark reminder that urgent collective action is needed to stop the avoidable loss of life at sea and prevent similar events from happening again in the future."

Khan noted that at least 744 migrants have died in Europe since 2014, with some 200 of them in an attempt to cross the English Channel.

"This figure jumps to more than 23,000 if we include deaths recorded in the Mediterranean since 2014, including countless children," he said. "Many of the children and families arriving in Europe flee war and conflict. Others escape poverty, violence, discrimination, and abuse, in search of a safer and better future.

"

Khan went on to say that UNICEF is urgently calling on all member states to boost search and rescue operations at sea, including safe disembarkation.

"To provide safe legal pathways to protect children on the move and prevent them from being exposed to dangerous journeys and to violence, abuse and exploitation by traffickers and smugglers," he said. "Not to return asylum seeking and refugee children to any country unless this is determined to be in their best interest, as per legal standards. To end child immigration detention and keep families together."

Khan pointed out that UNICEF is ready to increase its efforts with governments, UN organizations and EU institutions to provide urgent humanitarian support and protection to migrant children.

"The death of one child at sea is one too many. We can - and must - work together to protect every child fleeing from conflict, violence, and poverty, everywhere," he added.

On Wednesday, a boat with migrants sunk in the Strait of Dover. France had initially reported 31 deaths, but the number was later revised down to 27, including five women and a young girl.