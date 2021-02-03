UNICEF Signs Deal With Serum Institute of India to Access COVID-19 Vaccine Technology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) UNICEF has signed a long-term agreement with Serum Institute of India to get access to AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccine technology, UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said Wednesday at a COVAX press briefing.

"Today, we are pleased to announce the conclusion of a long-term supply agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the COVID-19 vaccines, to access two vaccine products through technology transfer from AstraZeneca and Novavax. UNICEF, along with our procurement partners including PAHO, will have access to up to 1.1 billion doses of vaccines for around 100 countries for approximately $3 a dose for the low- and lower-middle income countries," Fore said.