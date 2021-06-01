UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Sounds Alarm About Growing Rate Of Child Malnutrition In Haiti

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021)   The number of children under five suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Haiti may double this year without urgent financial assistance, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.

"Over 86,000 Haitian children under five are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year, compared to 41,000 children last year and could die if they don't get urgent assistance. UNICEF is alarmed by the spike in malnutrition over the past year and concerned about the shortage of ready-to-use therapeutic food in the coming weeks," a statement read.

According to the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Carribean, Jean Gough, who has just returned from a week-long field visit to Haiti, the assistance should "move beyond just treating malnutrition - to preventing it before it strikes.

"

UNICEF explained that the alarming malnutrition rates were the combined effects of the pandemic, the rising violence, lack of access to preventive nutrition services, and unhygienic environments.

The number of hospital admissions of severely acute malnourished Haitian children has increased by 26% year-on-year in the first three months of this year alone, and the situation is likely to worse during the upcoming hurricane season, according to the press release.

The agency's Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food used in treating acute malnutrition in Haiti will run out by June due to inadequate funding. UNICEF said it was in urgent need of $3 million to procure basic supplies and medicine to continue the life-saving assistance as its 2021 appeal to donor for $48.9 million remains almost completely underfunded.

