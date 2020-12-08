UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF UK Says Country's Justice System 'Failing' To Protect Human Rights Of Minors

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

UNICEF UK Says Country's Justice System 'Failing' to Protect Human Rights of Minors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The UK committee for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF UK) on Tuesday expressed concern over the lack of adequate protection for the rights of children within the United Kingdom's justice system.

In a report released by the committee, UNICEF UK listed among the pressing issues the over-representation of minorities within the youth justice system, poor conditions at youth detention facilities as well as the widespread use of methods like solitary confinement, tasers and spit-hoods.

"Our report finds that the youth justice system is failing in its duty to protect and uphold children's human rights - to keep them safe and protect them from harm. We need a system that upholds their rights and gives every child who comes into contact with the law the opportunity to positively turn their life around," Anna Kettley, the deputy executive director of programs and advocacy at UNICEF UK, said in a statement.

UNICEF UK plans to hold two online panel sessions to discuss the report's key findings.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

36 minutes ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.