MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The UK committee for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF UK) on Tuesday expressed concern over the lack of adequate protection for the rights of children within the United Kingdom's justice system.

In a report released by the committee, UNICEF UK listed among the pressing issues the over-representation of minorities within the youth justice system, poor conditions at youth detention facilities as well as the widespread use of methods like solitary confinement, tasers and spit-hoods.

"Our report finds that the youth justice system is failing in its duty to protect and uphold children's human rights - to keep them safe and protect them from harm. We need a system that upholds their rights and gives every child who comes into contact with the law the opportunity to positively turn their life around," Anna Kettley, the deputy executive director of programs and advocacy at UNICEF UK, said in a statement.

UNICEF UK plans to hold two online panel sessions to discuss the report's key findings.