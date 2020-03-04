UNICEF Urgently Needs $19Mln for Northwest Syria - Regional Spokesperson

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) urgently needs $19 million to provide more assistance in northwest Syria, UNICEF middle East and North Africa Regional Chief of Communications, Juliette Touma, told Sputnik.

"We are in need right now urgently as we speak. We are in need of $19 million at UNICEF... to buy more assistance and do the necessary so we can deliver the assistance to the northwest," Touma said on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.