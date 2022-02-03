UNICEF Urges Iraqi Authorities to Educate Children on Safe Handling of Explosives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Iraqi government to provide education on explosive ordnance risks for children in schools and communities.

"UNICEF also urges the Government of Iraq and the donor community to support the scale-up and provision of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education activities so that children and other community members receive explosive ordnance risk education in schools and communities in all areas previously affected by conflict in Iraq," the agency said in a statement.

The UN agency estimates that 125 children were killed or maimed in 2021 in Iraq by explosives, which is 67% higher than in 2020.

UNICEF also urged all parties to increase efforts in clearing existing mines and unexploded ordnance.

The agency expressed its deep condolences to the victims' families and communities, and pledged to provide medical treatment, psychological support and victim assistance when needed.