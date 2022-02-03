UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Urges Iraqi Authorities To Educate Children On Safe Handling Of Explosives

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

UNICEF Urges Iraqi Authorities to Educate Children on Safe Handling of Explosives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Iraqi government to provide education on explosive ordnance risks for children in schools and communities.

"UNICEF also urges the Government of Iraq and the donor community to support the scale-up and provision of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education activities so that children and other community members receive explosive ordnance risk education in schools and communities in all areas previously affected by conflict in Iraq," the agency said in a statement.

The UN agency estimates that 125 children were killed or maimed in 2021 in Iraq by explosives, which is 67% higher than in 2020.

UNICEF also urged all parties to increase efforts in clearing existing mines and unexploded ordnance.

The agency expressed its deep condolences to the victims' families and communities, and pledged to provide medical treatment, psychological support and victim assistance when needed.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Iraq 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

1 minute ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

1 minute ago
 'Healthy' Nawaz not following doctors' advice abou ..

'Healthy' Nawaz not following doctors' advice about traveling: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 IMF approves 6th tranche of EFF programme for Paki ..

IMF approves 6th tranche of EFF programme for Pakistan, says Shaukat Tarin

1 minute ago
 US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Countr ..

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - Sta ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>