UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Urges S. Africa Authorities To Exercise Restraint, People To Remain Peaceful

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

UNICEF Urges S. Africa Authorities to Exercise Restraint, People to Remain Peaceful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is calling on the residents of South Africa to remain peaceful and the country's authorities to exercise restraint amid the unrest prompted by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, UNICEF Chief of Communication and Partnerships in South Africa Toby Fricker told Sputnik.

"UNICEF, as part of the UN in South Africa, urges all South Africans to remain peaceful in the midst of the current pandemic, to respect COVID-19 protocols, and to assist the government in facilitating the on-going vaccination roll out without interruptions," Fricker said. "The UN in South Africa also calls upon all law enforcement agents to exercise restraint and respect their human rights obligations including making full use of the UN Guidance on Less-Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement in their operations to maintain peace.

"

Fricker said the unrest will only exacerbate the existing social and economic hardships in South Africa, including joblessness, poverty and inequality as well the future of the children.

On Friday, protests erupted in South Africa following the news that the authorities have jailed Zuma. The first wave of unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests turned into riots complete with looting and acts of vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on July 7 to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.

Related Topics

Corruption Contempt Of Court Riots United Nations Johannesburg South Africa July All Government

Recent Stories

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

14 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

18 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

23 minutes ago

About 30 people missing in houses collapse in west ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai to host naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’ n ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.