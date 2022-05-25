UNICEF Urges States to Boost Security in Schools Following Deadly Texas Shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

Schools around the world will remain a high-risk target unless governments take serious measures to ensure safety and security of children and educational institutions, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Schools around the world will remain a high-risk target unless governments take serious measures to ensure safety and security of children and educational institutions, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel said on Wednesday.

"Tragedy after tragedy, shooting after shooting, young life after young life: how many more children will die before government leaders act to keep children and their schools safe? Because until they do, these horrors will continue," the executive director said in a statement, commenting on a recent school shooting in Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in the US state of Texas, reportedly carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was shot by responding law enforcement officers. US President Joe Biden is planning to visit Texas over the shooting, according to CNN.