UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Urges States To Boost Security In Schools Following Deadly Texas Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 09:40 PM

UNICEF Urges States to Boost Security in Schools Following Deadly Texas Shooting

Schools around the world will remain a high-risk target unless governments take serious measures to ensure safety and security of children and educational institutions, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Schools around the world will remain a high-risk target unless governments take serious measures to ensure safety and security of children and educational institutions, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel said on Wednesday.

"Tragedy after tragedy, shooting after shooting, young life after young life: how many more children will die before government leaders act to keep children and their schools safe? Because until they do, these horrors will continue," the executive director said in a statement, commenting on a recent school shooting in Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in the US state of Texas, reportedly carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was shot by responding law enforcement officers. US President Joe Biden is planning to visit Texas over the shooting, according to CNN.

Related Topics

World Visit Young Salvador Government

Recent Stories

Morning of horror: the Texas shooter's path

Morning of horror: the Texas shooter's path

2 minutes ago
 Russia to make foreign debt payments in rubles: mi ..

Russia to make foreign debt payments in rubles: ministry

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiri community pays homage to Hurriyat leader ..

Kashmiri community pays homage to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

2 minutes ago
 Politics of 'dharna' detrimental to progress, stab ..

Politics of 'dharna' detrimental to progress, stability of Pakistan: PM

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Kerber, Azarenka win at French Open as Djokovic, N ..

Kerber, Azarenka win at French Open as Djokovic, Nadal eye third round

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.