UNICEF Urges States To Protect Migrant Children Under COVID-19 Recovery Plans - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:41 PM

UNICEF Urges States to Protect Migrant Children Under COVID-19 Recovery Plans - Statement

Governments worldwide should ensure that all migrant children are included in national COVID-19 response and recovery plans and reached with social protection measures, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Governments worldwide should ensure that all migrant children are included in national COVID-19 response and recovery plans and reached with social protection measures, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Friday.

"On International Migrants Day, the UN children's agency is urging governments to ensure that all vulnerable children - including those living as refugees, migrants or internally displaced - are prioritized in pandemic response and recovery efforts regardless of their status and reached with quality protection, health care, water, sanitation and education services," the statement said.

A new survey based on data from 159 countries revealed that 58 percent of UNICEF country offices reported inadequate remote learning options for vulnerable children.

Some 36 percent recorded limited protection services for migrant children and 50 percent said that refugees were not covered under COVID-19-related social protection measures.

Additionally, 50 percent of countries, where UNICEF is actively involved in humanitarian operations, reported reduced healthcare for refugee populations. Nearly a quarter of those countries said they experienced disruptions in clean water and adequate sanitation.

The survey also revealed that 39 percent of UNICEF country offices reported increased tension against migrant populations, rising to nearly 50 percent in fragile countries.

According to UNICEF, 33 million of the estimated 272 million international migrants worldwide are children.

