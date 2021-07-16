UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Warns Against Generational Catastrophe, Presses For Safe Reopening Of Schools

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

UNICEF Warns Against Generational Catastrophe, Presses for Safe Reopening of Schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Friday called on governments to prioritize the safe reopening of schools to avoid a generational catastrophe.

"Our message is clear: governments must prioritize the safe reopening of schools to avoid a generational catastrophe." UNICEF wrote on Twitter.

The UN body had alleged that governments have too often shut down schools and kept them closed for prolonged periods, even when the epidemiological situation did not warrant it.

They added that such actions are frequently taken as a first recourse rather than the last measure. In some cases, schools were closed while bars and restaurants remained open.

Presently, Primary and secondary schools are closed in 19 countries, affecting over 156 million students.

"We can reopen schools safely, and we must," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

Since the pandemic began, children worldwide have had their education severely disrupted. Schools struggle to cope with repeated closures and re-openings and transition, in possible countries, to online schooling. The shift to remote learning has been uneven. Some countries could train teachers, roll out remote learning, and create student-support services. Others are still struggling, constrained by a lack of access to technology or expertise.

Nearly 90% of students in sub-Saharan Africa do not have household computers, while 82% cannot get online, creating a more divisive and deepening education crisis.

Related Topics

Africa Technology United Nations Education Twitter Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

12 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

46 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

48 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

59 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.