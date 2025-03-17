UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 17 (APP): The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the stoppage of aid deliveries into the besieged Gaza Strip will quickly lead to devastating consequences for children and families across Gaza who are struggling to survive

“The aid restrictions announced yesterday will severely compromise lifesaving operations for civilians,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa. “It is imperative that the ceasefire – a critical lifeline for children – remains in place, and that aid is allowed to flow freely so we can continue to scale up the humanitarian response.”

During the first phase of the ceasefire, UNICEF and its partners were able to bring in more essential supplies and reach more children in need. Between 19 January and 28 February of this year, nearly 1,000 UNICEF trucks with lifesaving aid crossed into the territory, bringing clean water, medical supplies, vaccines, therapeutic food, and other materials – a more than three-fold increase in delivery of UNICEF supplies over the previous six-week period.

Despite the increase in humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, conditions for children remain extremely dire. Seven newborn babies reportedly died from hypothermia over the past week because they lacked access to sufficiently warm clothes and blankets, shelter, or medical care. These preventable deaths are heartbreaking and serve as a stark reminder that more aid is desperately needed.

Children and families across Gaza are struggling to survive without enough food, medicine, or shelter. And with 19 out of 35 hospitals only partially functioning, the health system has been stretched far beyond its limits.

Since the start of the ceasefire, UNICEF and our partners have been working on the ground to scale up the humanitarian response. This includes:

-- Providing warm clothing to 150,000 children and 245,000 tarpaulins for 70,000 families.

-- Reaching over 25,000 people with essential medical care.

-- Increasing water distribution for nearly 500,000 people daily in more remote areas, and repaired water infrastructure, including critical desalination plants.

-- Treating more than 2,600 children suffering from acute malnutrition.

--Providing humanitarian cash assistance to over 195,000 people, including at least 100,000 children.

In addition, he said, UNICEF and partners concluded a polio vaccination campaign this past week, reaching more than 600,000 children. Similarly, at least 14,000 children have received routine vaccination, preventing the spread of deadly and contagious diseases.

“While the ceasefire has allowed us to significantly expand lifesaving aid, the level of devastation in Gaza is beyond catastrophic,” said Beigbeder. “The ceasefire must hold, and more aid must be allowed in to prevent further suffering and loss of life.”

"UNICEF urgently calls on the parties to fully respect their obligations under international law – including by taking immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and to facilitate the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through multiple crossings, to release all hostages, and to ultimately reach a permanent ceasefire to allow for the reconstruction and the delivery of critical services to families and children."

