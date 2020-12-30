UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Warns Over 10Mln Children in 7 Countries May Face Acute Malnutrition in 2021

An estimated 10.4 million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Nigeria, the Central Sahel, Sudan and Yemen will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) An estimated 10.4 million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Nigeria, the Central Sahel, Sudan and Yemen will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As 2021 approaches, UNICEF is deeply concerned for the health and well-being of 10.4 million children projected to suffer from acute malnutrition next year in the DRC, northeast Nigeria, the Central Sahel, South Sudan and Yemen," the statement said.

UNICEF explained that ongoing insecurity in the DRC, socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and limited access to essential services will result in an estimated 3.3 million children under five who will suffer from acute malnutrition next year.

In Northeast Nigeria, more than 800,000 children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition, including almost 300,000 who are estimated to be at imminent risk of death.

According to UNICEF, the highest number of children since 2013 - some 1.4 million - will face acute malnutrition in South Sudan next year due to ongoing conflict, insecurity as well as limited health care, water and hygiene services.

In Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the number of malnourished children could increase by 21 percent to a staggering 2.9 million amid conflict, displacement and climate shocks in these Central Sahel countries.

UNICEF also warned that more than 2 million children already suffer from acute malnutrition in Yemen and the figure is expected to rise in 2021.

UNICEF appealed earlier for over $1 billion from donors to support nutrition programs for children in fragile countries in 2021. It also urged humanitarian actors and international donors to expand access and support for aid operations.

