UNICEF Welcomes Reopening of Afghan Schools, Concerned Over Girls' Access

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) welcomes the reopening of secondary schools in Afghanistan, however, is concerned that the girls may not be able to return, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Friday.

"UNICEF welcomes news that secondary schools in Afghanistan will be open tomorrow after closing down for months due to COVID-19," Fore said in a statement. "We are deeply worried, however, that many girls may not be allowed back at this time."

Fore stressed that it is vital for all girls to be able to resume their education without any further delays.

"For that, we need female teachers to resume teaching," she added.

Fore noted that prior to the latest humanitarian crisis, 4.2 million children were not enrolled in school, with some 60% of them being girls.

"There has been significant progress in education in the country over the past two decades. The number of schools tripled. The number of children in school increased from 1 million to 9.5 million," she said. "These are important improvements for the country's children that we must respect and protect."

Male educational institutions will reopen in Afghanistan on September 18, TOLOnews reported on Friday, citing the education ministry of the interim government of Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia).

The Afghan broadcaster said the caretaker cabinet had decided to reopen all male-only schools and registered madrasas, adding that all male teachers and students were advised to attend their schools.

According to earlier media reports, the Taliban intended to segregate universities by gender, and to introduce a new dress code. The Taliban ordered female students to wear abaya and niqab ” a long robe-like dress, covering the face ” and to leave class a bit earlier so as not to meet with men. Meanwhile, only women will be allowed to teach female students, or, wherever this cannot be arranged, "elderly men" of good reputation.

Women and girls were banned from schools and universities during the first Taliban rule in 1996-2001.

After coming to power in Afghanistan in mid-August and announcing the composition of the interim government, the Taliban said they would not prevent women from obtaining educated this time around. But since they seized control, they have asked women to stay away from work until the security situation improves.